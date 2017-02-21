Product News: Hoshizaki America

CONTACT: 800-438-6087, www.hoshizakiamerica.com

HOSHIZAKI AMERICA, INC. ANNOUNCES 36” WIDE COMMERCIAL SERIES

SANDWICH TOP AND MEGA TOP PREP TABLES

Peachtree City, GA (February 20, 2017) – Hoshizaki America, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of the 36” wide refrigerated sandwich top and mega top prep tables with doors. These single section refrigerators feature a stainless steel exterior, as well as, stainless steel interior walls and floor with coved corners. The Commercial Series sandwich top and mega top prep table widths now are 27”, 36” 48”, 60”, and 72”.

Hoshizaki America, Inc. is the world leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of products for the foodservice industry including ice machines, refrigerators, freezers, prep tables, display cases and dispensers. With corporate headquarters in Peachtree City, Georgia and a second manufacturing facility in Griffin, Georgia, Hoshizaki employs around 700 people in the metro Atlanta area. In 2016 Hoshizaki was awarded the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence for continued leadership in protecting our environment through superior energy efficiency achievements.

