Product News: HLC

Contact: 800-452-4462, www.hlcdinnerware.com

HLC Introduces Newest Fiesta® Color: Daffodil

A bright and cheerful new yellow pops up

March 9, 2017—Newell, WV—The Homer Laughlin China Company (HLC Inc.) has announced the newest color in the iconic Fiesta® dinnerware line: Daffodil, a warm and brilliant yellow, was introduced in January at the Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market show.

Fiesta, an unprecedented hit since its introduction in 1936, continues to introduce new colors annually to the delight of restaurateurs, foodservice operators, consumers, and collectors of the vibrant, universally appealing dinnerware line. Since its creation, 48 colors have been introduced in a range of shapes and hues from pastels to brights, bringing a colorful and distinctive personality to decades of tabletops. The versatile Fiesta collection can be easily mixed and matched to make your presentation—and your food—pop.

Homer Laughlin tradition says there are only 15 colors available at one time. So with the introduction of Daffodil, the color Paprika, which had been in production since 2010, will be retired. Orders for Daffodil may be submitted in mid-summer to early fall. Typical foodservice items include plates, cups, mugs and platters. The full line of Fiesta can be found on the company’s website at www.hlcdinnerware.com.

“Daffodil represents the spring and rebirth, with a refreshing optimism that’s sure to make diners smile,” said Katie Bricker, foodservice and general marketing manager for HLC. “This bright new color is a perfect complement to many others in the Fiesta family, offering a sunny, cheery brilliance.”

Like all HLC dinnerware, Fiesta is wholly designed and manufactured in the USA—as it has been for over 80 years.

The HOMER LAUGHLIN CHINA COMPANY’S Brownfield™ dinnerware line offers endless opportunities for creative, inspired plating. With its curvy coupe shape and peppery-speckled glaze, Brownfield embodies the renaissance of the urban makers—a new generation of artisans who are returning to the art of the handcrafted product. The line includes a variety of plates, bowls, platters, cups, and saucers.