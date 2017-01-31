Product News: Hatco

CONTACT: 800-558-0607, www.hatcocorp.com

The Rapide Cuisine® Built-In Induction Range from Hatco® Corporation mounts flush with the countertop for a seamless look, while its unique Magnetic Power System (MPS) provides maximum cooking and holding power compared to other units. Designed and built to handle the rigors of commercial foodservice use. Learn more at hatcocorp.com.

One of the most important pieces of equipment in the kitchen at Union Hotel is hidden from view. The booster heater from Hatco Corporation increases the temperature of the hot water, ensuring the dishes presented to guests are sparkling clean.

HATCO® CORPORATION’S versatile line of Decorative Lamps provides the two-fold benefits of brief foodwarming and attractive presentation. Two new lampshades, the DL-1400 DL-1500, offer fresh looks with either angular shapes or multiple layers of color to transform your foodservice operation into a contemporary space. Eight mounting arrangements and four switch options are available for all Decorative Lamps.

HATCO® CORPORATION’S Rapide CuisineTM Induction Range, constructed of black ceramic glass, is designed to withstand back-of-the-house cooking and prep area rigors but is also adaptable for buffet lines and front-of-the-house applications.

