Product News: Globe Food Equipment Company

Globe adds 60” of Cooking Surface to their Griddle Line

Globe Food Equipment Company, Dayton, OH, announces the addition of a 60″ thermostatic unit to their gas countertop griddles. Designed to meet the needs of high-use kitchens, this unit offers five feet of griddle space with 5 zones of temperature control for cooking a variety of foods at the same time.

The 60″ unit has 150,000 BTUs (30,000 per burner), stainless steel U-style burners providing heat every 12″, flame every 6″ and a temperature range of 200°-575°F. The 1-inch thick polished steel griddle plate helps retain and distribute heat and the front plate and frame is constructed of insulated double-walled stainless steel for durability, longer life and heating efficiency.

Globe’s gas griddle line offers a wide range of options with 15, 24, 36 and 48-inch manual; and 24, 36, 48 and now a 60-inch thermostatic model, all available in natural gas and liquid propane—something for every size and type of kitchen.