Product News: Diversey Care

Diversey Care is a division of Sealed Air Corp., a leader in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection.

IntelliDish™ from Diversey Care is a closed-loop system which monitors the status of commercial dishwashing operations, identifying irregularities and providing real-time feedback. Managers have access to data such as total number of wash cycles, water, energy and cleaning product usage, hygiene compliance information and more. Learn more at https://sealedair.com/intellidish.