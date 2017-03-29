Product News: Dannon

Contact: www.dannonfoodservice.com

Savory Greek Parfaits are an easy way to meet consumer demand for better-for-you, on-trend, afternoon snacks. Learn how to make this Basil Pesto & Farro Parfait – Watch the video now!

According to Technomic’s Snacking Occasion Report, 60% of consumers are seeking healthier snacks. As a result, parfaits are up 10%, and smoothies are now No. 5 of the top 10 drinks on restaurant menus. To further drive sales opportunities, research shows that consumers will pay 34% more for items made with Greek yogurt, and nearly three-quarters of consumers are more likely to purchase a parfait that is Dannon-branded.

Mike Miles, VP of sales of DANNON FOODSERVICE, says, “As consumer demand for healthier snacks increases, we know yogurt can serve as a flexible ingredient for menu items that can be served throughout the day. Parfaits and smoothies made with Greek or traditional yogurt and branded with Dannon are refreshing, convenient choices for patrons and profitable revenue generators for chefs and operators.” For more information, visit www.dannonfoodservice.com.

DANNON FOODSERVICE’S positioning of “Inspire Goodness” communicates the brand’s deep-seated belief that yogurt can make a difference. Appealing to consumers seeking protein, less sugar, and recognizable ingredients, three product lines have been transformed: Light & Fit® Nonfat Yogurt, Oikos® Greek Non-fat Yogurt, and Dannon® Yogurt Made with Whole Milk.

CONTACT: 914-872-8400, www.dannonfoodservice.com