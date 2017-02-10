Product News: Alto-Shaam

CONTACT: 262-251-3800, www.alto-shaam.com

Introducing New Self-Cleaning Rotisserie Oven from Alto-Shaam

Automatic grease collection system increases safety, reduces labor

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (Feb. 6, 2017) – Alto-Shaam will soon release its newest line of rotisserie ovens designed to make life easier for deli and other foodservice operators while decreasing cooking times.

The new rotisserie ovens cook up to 21 3-1/2 pound chickens and will have several time-saving options, including:

Automatic cleaning

Automatic grease collection

Touchscreen controls

The automatic self-cleaning rotisserie features a patent-pending water jet design to handle the toughest grease collection while minimizing water use. The eco-friendly cleaning system uses 35% less water than competitive models and has no moving parts, which increases reliability and reduces maintenance costs. Options include hands-free liquid injection or tablet-style cleaner.

The grease collection system is automatically activated during the cooking process to pump grease into a separate collection container for safe handling and disposal. This feature comes standard with the self-cleaning rotisserie oven to save labor and improve safety by eliminating manual lifting and carrying grease collection pans.

“Rotisseries are difficult and time consuming to clean. Handling grease manually is difficult and is a potential safety hazard,” said Robert Simmelink, Alto-Shaam corporate executive chef.

“That’s why we developed a rotisserie oven that solved those challenges while saving labor, cooking faster and reducing water and energy use. Operators no longer have to worry about spilling hot grease on their hands, arms and body because the grease is automatically pumped to the grease collection jugs and then rolled away for easy disposal.”

The rotisserie oven increases flexibility and cooks each load faster, using 20% less electricity. The convection heat combined with radiant heating provides even cooking and uniform browning. The double pane glass door keeps heat in the oven and is cool to the touch outside the oven.

The innovative touchscreen control allows operators to set the perfect cooking environment for the ideal finish. Operators can create their own recipe programs, including four cooking stages, and seven browning levels for the perfect level of crispiness. The rotisserie includes recipe storage and picture-based icons for easy identification.

The rotisserie ovens also provide an easier way to collect HACCP data with the ability to download the oven’s cooking temperatures and times onto a USB drive.

Designed for the front of house operations, the attractive styling includes the choice of stainless steel, black or burgundy colors. Door options include reach-in or pass-through and flat or curved glass. A ventless hood is available to operate the rotisserie outside of a traditional kitchen hood.

The Alto-Shaam rotisserie oven stands alone or can be included in a full system package to cook, hold, merchandise and chill rotisserie chickens and more.

“We work with our customers to determine the best solution for their needs based on sales projections, food they are holding, and packaging type,” said Simmelink. “Unique equipment system solutions are tailored with innovative products that exceed their expectations.”

To learn more, stop by our NAFEM booth #2200 or visit www.alto-shaam.com.

INTRODUCING THE VECTOR™ SERIES MULTI-COOK OVEN – 4 OVENS IN 1

Alto-Shaam is partnering with Appliance Innovation to bring a new oven category to the foodservice industry

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (Feb. 6, 2017) – Alto-Shaam is pleased to announce an oven innovation in a category by itself – the Vector Series Multi-Cook Oven offers up to four ovens in one. Control temperature, fan speed and time in each individual oven chamber, featuring exclusive Structured Air Technology™ for unmatched evenness in cooking.

Alto-Shaam has partnered with Appliance Innovation to introduce this game-changing advancement in cooking technology. Highlights of the Vector Series Multi-Cook Oven include:

Two, three or four ovens in one

Flexibility to simultaneously cook a variety of menu items with no flavor transfer

Control temperature, fan speed and time in each individual oven chamber

Improved throughput – Cook up to 2X more food than a traditional convection oven

Superior cooking evenness

Small footprint

Ventless option

Simple operation does not require skilled labor

No microwaves

No water

“Alto-Shaam is always looking for opportunities to provide innovative products that meet our customers’ needs,” said Steve Maahs, Alto-Shaam president and chief operating officer. “We’re excited to introduce this innovative oven to the market. We truly believe this oven is going to be a game-changer in the industry.”

Appliance Innovation, lead by Phil McKee, is well known in the foodservice industry for developing innovative technologies, including rapid cook technology in TurboChef®, Planar Plume technology in MerryChef® and Precision Impingement® technology in Ovention®.

“Alto-Shaam’s passion for innovation, quality, and service aligns well with Appliance Innovation’s dedication to providing breakthrough products to foodservice operators around the world,” McKee said. “We look forward to seeing a successful adoption of this new technology by foodservice operators on a global scale.”

Alto-Shaam will debut the Vector Series Multi-Cook Oven at NAFEM, in partnership with Appliance Innovation. Visit the Alto-Shaam booth #2200 and the Appliance Innovation booth #1083 or vector.alto-shaam.com to learn more.

The ovens will be manufactured in the USA at the Alto-Shaam factory in Menomonee Falls, WI.

Alto-Shaam Introduces New Line of Heated Shelf Merchandisers

Individual shelf control & customizable branding among new features

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (Jan. 25, 2017) – Alto-Shaam’s newest merchandiser product line now includes individually controlled heated shelves that keep food warm for hours at the highest level of quality.

Featuring exclusive Halo Heat® fanless technology for precise, even temperature, these merchandisers hold a variety of grab-and-go products, including rotisserie chickens, pizza, sandwiches, and more.

“The individual shelf control gives operators flexibility over their holding needs,” said Robert Simmelink, corporate chef for Alto-Shaam. “Different food items can be held at different temperatures, allowing operators to merchandise a cross-section of menu items. The merchandisers highlight the best of your food to increase impulse purchases by on-the-go consumers who need meals that work with their busy lifestyle.”

These merchandisers improve store profits with more consumers looking for hot, ready-to-eat meals. Convenient, fresh meals are displayed to sell to customers in the aesthetically pleasing and customizable merchandiser. The customizable banner (available through Alto-Shaam’s third-party supplier) can enhance a company’s brand image while the shelves include LED lights to draw attention to the food.

Other enhancements include:

Even heat distribution

Lighted shelves for added visibility

Convenient power switch located at the front of the unit

Glass sides for an open view

Fully skirted to conceal casters

Simple operation and cleaning

Countertop models are available in 24-inch and 36-inch widths. Floor-standing units are offered in widths of 24, 36 and 48 inches. The merchandisers can be purchased separately or as part of a full system package to cook, hold and merchandise rotisserie chickens, pizzas, sandwiches and more.

“We work with our customers to determine the best solution for their needs based on sales projections, food they are holding, and packaging type,” said Simmelink. “Unique equipment system solutions are tailored with innovative products that exceed their expectations.”

To learn more, stop by our NAFEM booth #2200 or visit www.alto-shaam.com.

Save time and labor costs with Alto-Shaam 019s CTPROformance 122 Combitherm® oven. The combi oven contains features such as CombiClean PLUS 122, an automatic grease collection system and PROpower 122 technology, all designed to help operators cut back on labor costs.