Product News

|Eclectic design meets durability with Neo glassware from the Master’s Reserve® Performa Collection by LIBBEY®. Neo endures through intense usage, offering trend-forward presentations for your banquet, event, or high-volume operations.
CONTACT: 800-356-8006, foodservice.libbey.com
|LANTMÄNNEN UNIBAKE USA presents the flavorful, healthy multigrain breads guests are craving with hearty, seeded loaves from Euro-Bake®. Artisanal loaves such as Farmhouse Country, Three Seeded Oval, and Swiss Muesli serve as excellent platforms for specialty toast and sandwiches. Healthboosting ingredients such as sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds add distinctive texture and unforgettable flavor.
CONTACT: 630-963-4781, www.eurobakeusa.com
|The Lido® tumblers by CAMBRO offer the look of glass without the risk, increasing safety while reducing cost. These shatter-resistant, stackable tumblers are easy to clean and can be personalized to leverage your branding.
CONTACT: 800-833-3003, www.cambro.com
