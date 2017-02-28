Key to the Pantry: March/April 2017

With 330 pages of foodservice products, the new AMERICAN METALCRAFT catalog is sure to inspire with creative presentation ideas. American Metalcraft mixes materials such as stainless steel with rich woods, copper, porcelain, and glass in photography to deliver ideas for tabletop and buffet. Some new product highlights include hammered stainless steel griddles and stands, faux slate melamine serving peels, Vidacasa crates, carbonized bamboo flight boards, olive wood/marble serving peels, new poplar wood boxes, butcher block serving boards, stainless steel cocktail shakers, and more.

ALTO-SHAAM’S newest merchandiser product line now includes individually controlled heated shelves that keep food warm for hours at the highest level of quality. Featuring exclusive Halo Heat fanless technology for precise, even temperature, these merchandisers hold a variety of grab n’ go products, including rotisserie chickens, pizza, sandwiches, and more. Different food items can be held at different temperatures, allowing operators to merchandise a cross-section of menu items. Countertop models are available in 24- and 36-inch widths. Floor-standing units are offered in widths of 24, 36 and 48 inches.

These beautiful, durable aluminum table toppers are done only as SCULPTWARE can do them. HardTops are ideal for all foodservice and hospitality settings and are removable, easy to change out, wipe down, store, and maintain. HardTops will prolong the life of your existing tables and reduce the cost and environmental impact of repeated tablecloth laundering.

CAMPBELL’S FOODSERVICE has introduced three new frozen soups: Reserve Red Lentil Vegetable, Reserve Latin Farro Pozole, and Signature French Onion that deliver rich, diverse flavors and leave no room for artificial colors or flavors, demanding that every ingredient used earns its way into the recipes.

The 8621-X Emma Series from MTS SEATING features an upholstered closed back and seat that tops a base made from 0.75-inch U.S.-manufactured steel. The series is offered in a choice of 32 standard powdercoat colors as well as bright chrome or satin nickel finishes. The Emma Series is perfect for guest room and public space seating.

CAMBRO’S High Heat X-Pans withstand different temperatures, from cold to hot, expanding functionality and reducing unnecessary handling. These new high-heat food pans perform in various applications at temperatures ranging from -40°F to 375° F and are safe for use in microwaves, steam tables, and ovens.

The Rapide Cuisine Built-In Induction Range from HATCO CORPORATION mounts flush with the countertop for a seamless look, while its unique Magnetic Power System (MPS) provides maximum cooking and holding power compared to other units. Designed and built to handle the rigors of commercial foodservice use.

RATIONAL debuted the new ConnectedCooking at the 2017 NAFEM Show in Orlando in February. Now, Rational customers have access to the state-of-the-art cloud-based networking solution for professional kitchens: ConnectedCooking. Networking Rational units open numerous possibilities for making everyday kitchen work safer, simpler, and more convenient. Chain operations can also manage all connected units centrally and control production processes effectively.

“Network integration through ConnectedCooking lets foodservice professionals view all of their production processes at any time … even if they are not personally present,” explains Markus Glueck, executive VP at Rational North America. “They can quickly check up on processes remotely while doing their weekly purchase orders, monitor overnight cooking from home, and even receive error notifications while on the go. Users can retrieve all of this information quickly and easily using any computer, smartphone, or tablet (iOS and Android devices) with Internet connection—anytime, anywhere. This service helps us give our customers more flexibility, which represents real added value within the culinary industry.”

FRONTLINE INTERNATIONAL’S fully automated Direct-Plumbed system is a safe oil management system that is easy to operate, requiring just the push of a button. Filtered waste oil is plumbed to flow out of fryers and into a Frontline International storage tank with no contact with employee hands.

Taking steps to increase safety in your restaurant kitchen isn’t just good business, it’s the right thing to do for your employees’ well-being. It’s also the law. OSHA mandates that employers must furnish to each of his/her employees a place of employment which is free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to his/her employees. When back-of-house employees handle buckets of hot, messy waste oil, there is a real and dangerous potential for slip-and-fall accidents, burns, musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) caused by carrying heavy containers, and more. These types of injuries can be extremely costly to businesses due to lost work time and legal liability, and they can leave employees with long-term physical problems as a result of their injuries.

