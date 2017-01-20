Key to the Pantry: January/February 2017

Visit AMERICAN METALCRAFT’S booth #1418 at NAFEM this February to witness first-hand more than 150 new and exciting products that add creativity to buffets and tabletop presentations. From a variety of serving boards and peels in bamboo, ash wood, and olive wood with marble to new cast iron, porcelain, and melamine products, find what you need for any display.

CONTACT: 800-333-9133, www.amnow.com

Artisanal dinner rolls by EURO-BAKE create a lasting first impression. Using long fermentation and cold proofing, Euro-Bake offers an assortment of dinner rolls such as: Basil Cheese, Artisan Ciabatta, and Pretzel. Available either pre-proofed or fully-baked, these rolls are a quick and easy way to ensure a fresh, warm bread basket for each party upon arrival.

CONTACT: 630-963-4781, www.eurobakeusa.com

DANNON FOODSERVICE’S positioning of “Inspire Goodness” communicates the brand’s deep-seated belief that yogurt can make a difference. Appealing to consumers seeking protein, less sugar, and recognizable ingredients, three product lines have been transformed: Light & Fit® Nonfat Yogurt, Oikos® Greek Non-fat Yogurt, and Dannon® Yogurt Made with Whole Milk.

CONTACT: 914-872-8400, www.dannonfoodservice.com

CAMBRO’S EpicTread tray elevates non-skid trays to an art form, featuring a durable molded-in, innovative non-skid, water-repellent surface and sleek handles for a contemporary look. Available in two sizes and five stylish colors, the tray can also be personalized on both top and bottom surfaces for reinforced company branding.

CONTACT: 800-833-3003, www.cambro.com

BISTRO COLLECTION® Dessert Bars satisfy any consumer’s sweet tooth any time of day. Unique flavor combinations and premium ingredients make the Dessert Bars a must-have. Dessert Bars come ready to plate and serve with four on-trend varieties: Pecan Carmelita, S’mores Brownie, Brown Butter Bourbon Bar, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Layer Bar.

CONTACT: 855-524-7876, www.bistrogourmetbakery.com

TYSON® Chicken Boat™ Loaders™ Snacks can be served as a craveable appetizer or on-the-go snack to drive add-on purchases. Shaped like potato skins, these handheld items are fully cooked and perfect for every operation. Create endless menu items by including anything from better-for-you to indulgent toppings.

CONTACT: 800-248-9766, www.tysonfoodservice.com

VULCAN’S VC5G gas convection oven is independently certified by ENERGY STAR® with a 56% cooking efficiency rating, the highest ENERGY STAR rating ever awarded to a full-size gas convection oven. Packed with innovative features and designed to meet the needs of high-volume foodservice, the VC5G is the only convection oven to have doors that are removable and dishwasher safe.

CONTACT: 800-814-2028, www.vulcanequipment.com

Campbell’s® Reserve Savory Beef Chili with Spicy Pepper Trip is as full of delicious ingredients as it is flavor, made with ancho, pasilla and guajillo chilis, and tender beef. With CAMPBELL’S FOODSERVICE, you’re getting the support you need to grow your business and a partner that understands the power of food to connect people.

CONTACT: 800-879-7687, www.campbellsfoodservice.com

HATCO® CORPORATION’S versatile line of Decorative Lamps provides the two-fold benefits of brief foodwarming and attractive presentation. Two new lampshades, the DL-1400 DL-1500, offer fresh looks with either angular shapes or multiple layers of color to transform your foodservice operation into a contemporary space. Eight mounting arrangements and four switch options are available for all Decorative Lamps.

CONTACT: 800-558-0607, www.hatcocorp.com

Oatmeal meets yogurt with the new Yoplait® Plenti™ Oatmeal from GENERAL MILLS CONVENIENCE & FOODSERVICE. The ready-to-eat whole grain oatmeal blended with Greek yogurt and real fruit is naturally flavored and comes in two delicious flavors for foodservice operations: Maple Brown Sugar and Apple Cinnamon. This on-trend menu item gives guests a hearty on-the-go breakfast or snack option.

CONTACT: 800-767-5404, www.generalmillscf.com

RICH’S® Fresh-Baked Doughs is an extensive dough portfolio includ- ing pizza, breads, rolls, cookies, and cinnamon rolls, with the addition of new simple ingredient premium roll and cookie dough products. Their team of culinary experts is always on hand to provide working knowledge on innovative ways to incorporate their products into original menu items.

CONTACT: 800-356-7094, www.richsfoodservice.com

FETCO’S Frozen Granita Machine offers state-of-the-art, self-serve frozen beverage equipment to meet the growing demand for iced beverages. Create a multi-flavored slushie offering or entice guests with on-trend iced coffee and smoothies. Available in single, dual, and triple 3.2-gallon dispensers, each machine is crafted with a seal-less design to reduce time and money spent on maintenance.

CONTACT: 800.338.2699, www.fetco.com

Angela Mia® tomato products and sauces from CONAGRA FOODSERVICE will be Non-GMO Project Verified and will feature the Non-GMO Project Verified seal. Angela Mia’s ongoing commitment to quality and sustainability offers peace of mind to F&B operators looking for tomato products with superior flavor, color, texture, and consistent recipe performance.

CONTACT: 800-357-6543, www.conagrafoodservice.com

The Quiet One® from VITAMIX® maintains a peaceful atmosphere with 93 variable speeds that softly blend at the decibel level of a nearby conversation. Ideal for any front-of-the-house environment, The Quiet One delivers exceptional blends for a consistently superior product and improved speed of service.

CONTACT: 800-437-4654, www.vitamix.com

From banquet room to convention center, MTS has it covered. The stackable steel-frame Omega banquet chairs and 445 Series impact-resistant corrugated honeycomb core Continuity Collection folding tables are testaments to diversity and dependability. The Omega is available in unlimited fabrics and finishes. The Continuity table is offered in grey or beige ABS with a 15-year warranty.

CONTACT: 734-847-3875, www.mtsseating.com

SIMPLOT Kitchen Craft™ Cracked Pepper Fries begin with pure potato goodness and finish with perfectly seasoned flavor. Crafted with cracked black pepper, 100% real sea salt and garlic, new Kitchen Craft™ Cracked Pepper Fries are gluten-free and look as good as they taste. Contact your broker representative for a free case offer, menu inspiration, and more.

CONTACT: 800-572-7783, www.simplotfoods.com/kitchencraft