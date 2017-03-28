Frontline International Improves Kitchen Safety

By Hotel F&B Staff
Frontline International manufactures containment tanks for waste cooking oil, filtration equipment, and fresh cooking oil dispensing equipment. Our cooking oil management system is highly regarded commercial foodservice equipment and this is our product demo. Introduction by Matthew Bowcott, a foodservice hot cooking oil accident survivor. Our automation equipment would have saved him his suffering. Our cooking oil systems ensure safety, prevent burns caused by restaurant oil and in general improve kitchen safety.

Switching to a push-button system can help increase workplace safety while dramatically minimizing employees’ contact with oil.

