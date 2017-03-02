World’s First Crowdfunded Craft Beer Hotel? Scots Pour Creativity in Ohio

Scottish brewer BrewDog today announced plans to build the world’s first crowdfunded craft beer hotel in Columbus, Ohio, where the company will open its first international brewery later this year.

Here are the details:

The state-of-the-art hotel, dubbed the DogHouse , aims to open by September 2018 and will boast a craft beer spa with beer-based treatments, a craft beer tap in every room serving the brewery’s flagship beer, Punk IPA, and an in-shower beer fridge so guests can sip whilst they shower.

, aims to open by September 2018 and will boast a craft beer spa with beer-based treatments, a craft beer tap in every room serving the brewery’s flagship beer, Punk IPA, and an in-shower beer fridge so guests can sip whilst they shower. Guests who stay in the luxury suite will also get to enjoy a hot tub filled with the brewer’s award-winning Punk IPA.

The DogHouse will also serve deluxe three-course breakfasts, lunches and dinners, all infused and paired with artisanal craft beers.

The brewer will fast-track the project through a crowdfunding program on Indiegogo, aiming to raise $75,000 in 30 days.

BrewDog says it’s broken global records with its Equity for Punks investment program – still open to U.S. investors until Summer 2017

The campaign will also fund a new sour brewing facility on site, allowing BrewDog to experiment with new beer flavors and brewing techniques. Patrons of the DogHouse will not only be able to trial these new beers fresh from the brewery but view the oak foeders (used to age sour beers) from their bedrooms.

Visitors will also be able to take advantage of private tours of BrewDog’s new U.S. brewing facility when it opens later this year.

Backers of the Indiegogo campaign can get free nights at the DogHouse and also exclusively secure the first five releases from the sour beer facility.

Those backers who give over $30,000 to the campaign will be rewarded with an all-night event, be it a craft-beer themed wedding, birthday or corporate event at the DogHouse.

Along with the aforementioned perks, backers will gain access to behind-the-scenes plans and designs as and when they are developed, alongside additional discounts and benefits.

Last month, the first BrewDog U.S. bar, DogTap, launched, introducing Columbus locals to BrewDog’s headliners and a range of carefully curated beers from local craft breweries.

Expansion into the U.S. has been made possible by BrewDog’s business model, Equity for Punks, which has amassed 55,000 shareholders over four rounds globally, and raised £40m through crowdfunding since 2009.

BrewDog’s brand new, state-of-the-art 100,000 square foot brewery in Columbus, Ohio, which will be “one of the most technologically-advanced and environmentally-friendly breweries in the world,” will open in mid-2017 and is currently open to investment from the public via equityforpunksusa.com