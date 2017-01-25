Shula’s 347 Grill at Sheraton Roanoke Launches Strong Wines for a Strong Cause

Shula’s 347 Grill at Sheraton Roanoke Hotel & Conference Center is joining Shula’s restaurants across the nation to launch a new charity initiative, Strong Wines for a Strong Cause. From now through May 2017, Shula’s has partnered with Rodney Strong Vineyards to offer diners the chance to purchase Rodney Strong and David Bynum wine, with a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold going to the Shula Fund.

The Shula Fund was founded by Don and Mary Anne Shula and solely supports Florida’s Top Cancer Hospital, the Moffitt Cancer Center. The fund helps to raise funds for breast cancer care and research, with Moffitt treating more than 1,000 newly diagnosed breast cancer patients each year. To date, the Shula Fund has donated over $3 million to the Moffitt Cancer Center.