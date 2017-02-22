Seabourn Cruise Ship Launches Tihany-Designed ‘Alternative Dining Venue’

Designed and decorated by renowned hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany, the airy, intimate “alternative dining venue” Sushi is located just off the Atrium on Deck 8 of Seabourn Encore. It aims to provide change of pace for guests in the mood for something different for lunches and dinners during their voyages.

The concept and execution of a sushi restaurant on board is the brainchild of Seabourn Culinary Consultant Chef Anton “Tony” Egger, who is responsible for everything from the recipes, menus, and service style to the choice of uniforms, china, and tableware.

“I was an executive chef on Seabourn ships and also corporate executive chef for a while, so I’m familiar with the taste and expectations of Seabourn’s guests,” says Egger. “I love really good sushi myself, so I was committed to developing the best sushi dining experience, not only with impeccably fresh ingredients and expert preparation, but also with the cultural aspects of the Japanese sushi tradition.”

Working with Japanese chef friends, Egger spent months developing a network of suppliers to ensure that top quality ingredients, including Japanese fish and seafood and crucial elements such as the special Japanese sushi rice, differently flavored vinegars and a variety of fresh Japanese produce can be supplied to the ship as it cruises the world. His menus are ingredient-specific; no substitutions are permitted. If an ingredient is unavailable, the chefs will not serve the dish.

“The staff in Sushi, from the three specialized Asian sushi chefs to the wait-staff, all interact as one team, focused on the guests,” says Egger. “You’ll see the sommelier delivering food plates, the waiters fetching drinks; it feels like a family operation. But like in a family, when it comes to the preparation, there are specialists. Properly cooked and vinegared rice is the heart of sushi, so one person is the rice master, for every meal, every day.”

Lunches at Sushi are designed around the Japanese bento box tradition, which offers a nutritious, tasty meal in a quick and casual style. Sushi will offer three options daily, with main courses of meat or poultry, seafood, and vegetarian. Each box is accompanied by a hot miso soup, a Japanese-style salad, and a simple dessert. Dinners offer an a la carte menu, including edamame and miso soup, an array of salads and small plates of various sashimis and tatakis, as well as a variety of sashimi, nigiri, and maki sushi, and signature rolls exploiting the best ingredients selected by the chefs. All selections can be ordered either as individual servings or to share, as the guests prefer. Unlike the sequence of courses in a Western meal, sushi is served continuously as it is prepared by the chefs. Desserts are simple, consisting of Asian-flavored ice creams, sorbets, and puddings.

Seabourn’s master mixologist Brian van Flander, has created two special cocktails for Sushi, a craft drink called the Sushi Verde, and a unique Yamazaki Whiskey Tea Ceremony for couples or quartets. The venue also offers a variety of hot or cold Japanese sakes, beers, and a selection of wines to complement the menus. And in another bow to tradition, a selection of five distinctive Japanese teas are available, brewed in artisanal cast iron pots.

Designed by Adam D. Tihany, Seabourn Encore features modern design elements and innovations in keeping with Seabourn’s reputation for understated elegance. The 40,350-GRT ship carries just 600 guests, based on double occupancy. Sushi will also debut on the Seabourn Ovation when it launches in Spring 2018.