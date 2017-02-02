Portland’s Heathman Hotel Joins Provenance Hotels

Portland, Oregon’s Heathman Hotel has joined Provenance Hotels, whose portfolio includes Hotel Lucia, Hotel deLuxe, Sentinel, Dossier (opening summer 2017), and Woodlark (opening spring 2018).

In our January/February 2015 issue, we examined how pre-batching, taps, and bottles make Heathman drink service faster, more efficient, and more engaging.

A decade after lovingly resuscitating three of Portland’s oldest hotels and reintroducing them as Hotel Lucia, Hotel deLuxe and Sentinel, Portland’s Provenance Hotels “has been rewarded once again for their stewardship and sensitivity to the unique character and story of each property they own or manage,” states the company’s announcement.

“This feels so validating for us,” says Bashar Wali, Provenance’s president. “The Heathman is one of the most iconic hotels in Portland; we’re excited to make it one of the most luxurious, engaging, and financially successful hotels in the Pacific Northwest.”

The property’s owners sought out Provenance for their intimate knowledge of the Portland market and the rapid growth of their collection of branded lifestyle hotels, the announcement states.

“I’m sure that the success of Hotel Lucia, Hotel deLuxe, and Sentinel was a factor,” said Wali. “But it just seemed like the perfect fit all the way around.”

“Provenance has traditionally sought out best-in-class F&B partners, and the Heathman is already home to Headwaters, the latest restaurant from acclaimed Portland chef Vitaly Paley, who also helms the award-winning Imperial restaurant at Hotel Lucia,” the announcement notes.

Provenance will orchestrate all renovations, programmatic upgrade,s and guest service enhancements at the 150-room luxury hotel.

A decade after lovingly resuscitating three of Portland’s oldest hotels and reintroducing them as Hotel Lucia, Hotel deLuxe and Sentinel, Portland’s Provenance Hotels “has been rewarded once again for their stewardship and sensitivity to the unique character and story of each property they own or manage,” states the company’s announcement.

“This feels so validating for us,” says Bashar Wali, Provenance’s president. “The Heathman is one of the most iconic hotels in Portland; we’re excited to make it one of the most luxurious, engaging, and financially successful hotels in the Pacific Northwest.”

The property’s owners sought out Provenance for their intimate knowledge of the Portland market and the rapid growth of their collection of branded lifestyle hotels, the announcement states.

“I’m sure that the success of Hotel Lucia, Hotel deLuxe, and Sentinel was a factor,” said Wali. “But it just seemed like the perfect fit all the way around.”

“Provenance has traditionally sought out best-in-class F&B partners, and the Heathman is already home to Headwaters, the latest restaurant from acclaimed Portland chef Vitaly Paley, who also helms the award-winning Imperial restaurant at Hotel Lucia,” the announcement notes.

Provenance will orchestrate all renovations, programmatic upgrade,s and guest service enhancements at the 150-room luxury hotel.