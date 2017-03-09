Plate Runner: Film Industry-Inspired Bar & Restaurant Rolls at Hotel Palomar L. A.

Double Take, a new West Los Angeles dining venue inspired by a Hollywood backlot, opens its doors on February 23. Helmed by Executive Chef Bryan Podgorski, the modern bar and restaurant honors the Los Angeles culinary scene and is designed to capture the maverick energy of the independent film industry, with an unfinished design and interconnected bar, lounge, and dining areas that “allow guests to seamlessly transition between meals, work, meetings, and fun.” Double Take is located at Hotel Palomar Los Angeles-Beverly Hills.

Chef Bryan trained at the French Laundry prior to spending nine years at Bouchon Las Vegas as the chef de cuisine. He has since created and opened his own restaurant and most recently served as corporate executive chef of iPic Entertainment, where he developed in-cinema dining concepts for 14 locations across the country. Now at Double Take, Bryan oversees menu development and all F&B operations for both the hotel and restaurant.

Speaking to the inspiration behind Double Take’s menu, Bryan explains, “To me, food is all about creating memories, so I re-imagined familiar childhood dishes to give them thoughtful new takes without overcomplicating them, allowing the ingredients to speak for themselves.”

For dinner, Double Take offers a seasonal array of small and large plates designed to share. Chef Bryan creates specialties such as Deviled Eggs with Maine lobster and young celery leaf; Hass Avocado “Fries” with spiced-lime aioli; Beet “Reuben” with roasted beets, sauerkraut, emmental cheese, thousand island dressing; Tuscan Black Kale with pink lady apple, shaved celery, pickled grapes, candied walnuts, and meyer lemon vinaigrette; and Pan-Roasted Salmon with delicata squash, tokyo turnips, collard greens, and sauce soubise. Double Take also offers a bar bites menu featuring many of the smaller plates from the dinner menu.

In the mornings, Double Take celebrates Southern California’s abundant produce and all-day breakfast culture with a walk-up counter and display of freshly baked pastries and breads. Guests can either grab a small bite from the counter or enjoy a leisurely, sit-down breakfast. Grab-and-go snacks and salads are also available to guests until 3 p.m. daily. Standout breakfast items include Housemade Ricotta Toast on brioche with seasonal jam, Coconut Pancakes with lemon curd and ginger syrup, and a Grain Bowl with toasted barley, green harissa, forest mushrooms, pickled red onions, market greens, and a soft-poached egg.

Double Take’s beverage program, spearheaded by Lead Bartender Sarah LM Mengoni, specializes in straightforward cocktails utilizing local produce alongside a curated wine selection and local craft brews. The cocktails are inspired by cult films that were shot in Los Angeles. Examples include The Toymaker, made with Maker’s Mark, Kronan Swedish Punsch, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, orange bitters, and cinnamon, named for a character in Blade Runner, and the Sparkle Motion, with Bombay Gin, housemade tangerine syrup, angostura bitters, rosemary, and Prosecco, named for the dance troupe in Donny Darko.

Double Take debuts as part of Hotel Palomar Los Angeles–Beverly Hills’ $12 million, property-wide renovation led by award-winning, Seattle-based Dawson Design Associates. Mirroring the industrial film aesthetic of the reimagined hotel, Double Take merges raw, repurposed materials from old Hollywood soundstages with abstract, monochromatic artwork and dramatic hanging light fixtures to create “an edgy, rebellious ambiance.” The hotel’s lobby and public spaces flow seamlessly into the adjacent bar and restaurant spaces, creating a lively and social environment. The main dining room area seats 56, the lounge seats 66 and the bar seats eight.