Oregon Coastal Hotel Restaurant Gets Creative With Local Bounty

1 of 10

Samphire, the new signature restaurant at Salishan Spa & Golf Resort in Gleneden Beach, Oregon, will specialize in coastal range cuisine. Inspired by succulents found near the sea, Samphire focuses on locally sourced ingredients from the ocean, mountains and neighboring valleys.

“We are using the freshest ingredients picked at their peak to allow the natural flavors to come through in every dish,” says Executive Chef Andrew Garrison. “Re-concepting the signature restaurant at Salishan has been exciting as it’s allowed us to rethink what’s been done at the resort in the past and truly provide our guests with a new, creative dining experience.”

Over the last two months, Chef Garrison and his team have methodically sourced local partners throughout the coastal range for the freshest farm foods, fish, cheese, and more. “Right now, we’ve selected a few partners to work with but will continue to grow our list of local purveyors as we continue to discover the best that the region has to offer,” says Garrison.

The menu at Samphire will change at least quarterly with new, fresh selections being added nightly. Garrison plans to include a variety of special dishes each week based on what’s in season and the inspiration he gets from the area. Initial menu selections include a Cured Ivory Chinook that is prepared in a mixture of citrus, spruce tips and gin, then served with foraged spring greens, raw shaved Chioggia beet, confit fingerling potato, and a caraway crème fraîche.

Additional menu items include Oregon Lamb, which is a rib chop and breast served with spring vegetables, mashed potatoes, and a Pinot Noir-fortified jus. In contrast, a warm Spring Salad features seasonal produce such as fiddlehead fern, heirloom radish, ramp, Morel mushrooms, and nettle prepared in various methods draped in a diaphanous sheet of lardo with toasted seeds.