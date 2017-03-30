Openings: New Restaurants at Westin Chicago Northwest

The Westin Chicago Northwest, located just outside of Schaumburg, situated in the beautiful grounds of Hamilton Lakes in Itasca, has recently completed an extensive $14 million renovation and is introducing three new onsite restaurants in 2017: The Marketplace, 400 Park Bistro, and Seared Fine Dining.

An announcment by the hotel gives more details:

Busy and working guests will love the convenience of The Marketplace. This grab-and-go eatery features fresh, organic, farm-to-table meals, juices and baked goods. It is the perfect spot for guests to enjoy a delicious protein shake after a workout, or a quick breakfast meeting with colleagues over a specialty coffee and small bite to eat. Those looking to grab something small in between meetings can work while enjoying lunch, as the hotel provides complimentary WiFi. Comfortable seating, healthy food and fast and friendly service are The Marketplace’s key features.

Guests looking to impress a client will love hosting a business dinner at Seared Fine Dining, a contemporary fine-dining restaurant that focuses on providing quality experiences featuring exquisite foods, fine wines and spirits. The menu showcases tasteful continental American Fusion food that would please any foodie. Those traveling for pleasure can treat a significant other to an intimate dinner like no other at Seared. The knowledgeable staff can assist with the perfect wine pairings to ensure any meal is a five star experience.

Guests looking for a more relaxed dining experience will love the contemporary and casual atmosphere of 400 Park Bistro, which features mouth-watering burgers, fresh sandwiches and amazing drinks. Families will love the open atmosphere, great music and array of menu options. Sports fans can catch their favorite teams on a number of televisions and enjoy a modern sports bar atmosphere. Friends gathering at 400 Park Bistro can indulge in specialty drinks and craft beers on the patio while enjoying live entertainment.

Guests staying at The Westin Chicago Northwest will have plenty of options when it comes to dining; the addition of three new restaurants are sure to satisfy any palate. The property is committed to the Westin brand mission of combining innovative products and programs with instinctive service and intuitive design to deliver on guests’ every need, and the new dining options do just that.

GF Management, a leading national hotel ownership and management company purchased the 408 guest room Westin Chicago Northwest, through an affiliate in April 2015.