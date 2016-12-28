On the Move: Stephen Belie, Executive Chef, the Dining Room, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa , a Noble House Resort and exclusive tropical paradise located on a 5.5-acre private island,has named Stephen Belie as the new executive chef at its award-winning restaurant, the Dining Room. Chef Belie will be responsible for menu development and execution, supply chain management, recipe research, and all day-to-day operations.

“Chef Belie’s culinary approach is rooted in using the freshest regional ingredients, as well as teaching and mentoring staff on the consistent production of high-quality food,” states the hotel’s announcement. “He has an established history of success in high-volume kitchens, boutique destination restaurants, hotel operations, and catering.”

Prior to joining Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, Belie was executive chef at Gateway Canyons Resort, a Noble House Resort in Gateway, Colorado, where he managed culinary development for the past two years. In 2013, he was executive sous chef at Iverness Hotel in Englewood, Colorado, overseeing culinary operations. Belie graduated in 2000 from the California Culinary Academy with a focus in Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management.

“Stephen brings a unique blend of creativity, a passion for food, and a wealth of knowledge from working at award-winning restaurants and hotel properties to Little Palm Island’s culinary team,” said Troy Talpas, resort manager of Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. “We are privileged to bring his expertise to the resort’s distinguished culinary program.”

Recognized as the “Best Hotel Dining in Florida” by Zagat, The Dining Room at Little Palm Island offers an eclectic, seasonal menu that changes daily featuring “Modern Tropical Cuisine,” a blend of French and Pan Latin flavors.