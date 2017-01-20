On the Move: January/February 2017

| Stephen Strickland
Executive Chef,
The Arizona Biltmore,
Phoenix
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, La Quinta Resort & Club, La Quinta, California
|Brandon Fortune
Executive Chef, Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, Nashville
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, L’Auberge Del Mar Resort & Spa, San Diego
|Joshua Huyder
Executive Chef, French Leave Resort, Eleuthera, Bahamas
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, The Badali Bar + Cucina, Toronto
| Joshua Rogers
Executive Chef, The Iron Horse Hotel, Milwaukee
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Sous Chef, Cheeca Lodge and Spa, Islamorada, Florida
|Amol Agarwal
Executive Chef, Omni Fort Worth Hotel
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef & F&B Director, Loews Regency San Francisco Hotel
|Michael Wong
Executive Chef, InterContinental Mark Hopkins, San Francisco
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, Embassy Suites LAX South, Los Angeles
| Rick Starr
Executive Chef, Filini Bar & Restaurant Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Chicago
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef and Owner, Ad-Lib Geocafe, Lindenhurst, Illinois
|Jeffrey “JC” Converse
C.S.W, Director of F&B Miramonte Resort & Spa, Indian Wells, California
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Beverage Operations Manager, Anaheim Convention Center
|Paul Hancock
Executive Chef, Miramonte Resort & Spa, Indian Wells, California
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Assistant Director of Culinary Experiences, The Camby Hotel, Phoenix
| Rocky Durham
Executive Chef, Sunrise Springs Spa Resort, Santa Fe, New Mexico
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Co-Founder & Executive Chef, Santa Fe Culinary Academy
| Jeffry Kahle
Executive Pastry Chef, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Pastry Chef, Fairmont Newport Beach, Newport Beach, California
|Stephen Belie
Executive Chef, The Dining Room, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, Little Torch Key, Florida
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, Gateway Canyons Resort, Gateway, Colorado
| Laura Trigo
Director of F&B, Hotel ICON, Houston
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, Hotel ICON
| Douglas Solis
Director of F&B, Omni Berkshire Place, New York City
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Sous Chef, Lotte New York Palace Hotel
|Paul Fazio
Executive Chef, Omni Berkshire Place, New York City
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, New York Marriott East Side
| Christin Kruczek
Director of Meetings & Special Events, The Ritz-Carlton, Denver
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Director of Catering Sales, Conference Services, & Banquets, Brown Palace Hotel & Spa, Denver
| Olga Tsetsotkina
Director of Sales, Hotel Covington, Covington, Kentucky
PREVIOUS POSITION:
Director of Sales, Holiday Inn Cincinnati N – West Chester, West Chester, Ohio
|Melissa Lane
GM, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
PREVIOUS POSITION:
GM, Embassy Suites Deerfield Beach Resort & Spa, Deerfield Beach, Florida
On the Move: January/February 2017
Congratulations to the following F&B professionals on their promotions and new appointments.