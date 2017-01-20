On the Move: January/February 2017

Congratulations to the following F&B professionals on their promotions and new appointments.

By Michael Costa
Stephen Strickland Stephen Strickland
Executive Chef,
The Arizona Biltmore,
Phoenix

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, La Quinta Resort & Club, La Quinta, California
 Brandon FortuneBrandon Fortune
Executive Chef, Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, Nashville

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, L’Auberge Del Mar Resort & Spa, San Diego
 Joshua HuyderJoshua Huyder
Executive Chef, French Leave Resort, Eleuthera, Bahamas

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, The Badali Bar + Cucina, Toronto
Joshua Rogers Joshua Rogers
Executive Chef, The Iron Horse Hotel, Milwaukee

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Sous Chef, Cheeca Lodge and Spa, Islamorada, Florida
 Amol AgarwalAmol Agarwal
Executive Chef, Omni Fort Worth Hotel

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef & F&B Director, Loews Regency San Francisco Hotel
 Michael WongMichael Wong
Executive Chef, InterContinental Mark Hopkins, San Francisco

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, Embassy Suites LAX South, Los Angeles
Rick Starr Rick Starr
Executive Chef, Filini Bar & Restaurant Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Chicago

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef and Owner, Ad-Lib Geocafe, Lindenhurst, Illinois
 Jeffrey 'JC' ConverseJeffrey “JC” Converse
C.S.W, Director of F&B Miramonte Resort & Spa, Indian Wells, California

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Beverage Operations Manager, Anaheim Convention Center
 Paul HancockPaul Hancock
Executive Chef, Miramonte Resort & Spa, Indian Wells, California

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Assistant Director of Culinary Experiences, The Camby Hotel, Phoenix
Rocky Durham Rocky Durham
Executive Chef, Sunrise Springs Spa Resort, Santa Fe, New Mexico

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Co-Founder & Executive Chef, Santa Fe Culinary Academy
 Jeffry Kahle Jeffry Kahle
Executive Pastry Chef, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Pastry Chef, Fairmont Newport Beach, Newport Beach, California
 Stephen BelieStephen Belie
Executive Chef, The Dining Room, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, Little Torch Key, Florida

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, Gateway Canyons Resort, Gateway, Colorado
Laura Trigo Laura Trigo
Director of F&B, Hotel ICON, Houston

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, Hotel ICON
 Douglas Solis Douglas Solis
Director of F&B, Omni Berkshire Place, New York City

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Sous Chef, Lotte New York Palace Hotel
 Paul FazioPaul Fazio
Executive Chef, Omni Berkshire Place, New York City

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Executive Chef, New York Marriott East Side
Christin Kruczek Christin Kruczek
Director of Meetings & Special Events, The Ritz-Carlton, Denver

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Director of Catering Sales, Conference Services, & Banquets, Brown Palace Hotel & Spa, Denver
 Olga Tsetsotkina Olga Tsetsotkina
Director of Sales, Hotel Covington, Covington, Kentucky

PREVIOUS POSITION:
Director of Sales, Holiday Inn Cincinnati N – West Chester, West Chester, Ohio
 Melissa LaneMelissa Lane
GM, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

PREVIOUS POSITION:
GM, Embassy Suites Deerfield Beach Resort & Spa, Deerfield Beach, Florida

