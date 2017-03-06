Moxy Hotels Takes 24/7 Food and Drink to London

Moxy Hotels, Marriott International’s experiential hotel brand, has launched its first hotel in London.

“Lively communal spaces and an energetic crew that helps Fun Hunting guests enjoy themselves whether at work or play,” said Vicki Poulos, global brand director, Moxy Hotels. “We are excited to debut Moxy Hotels in London – a fun, social and modern city that embodies the essence of Moxy.”

Located near the ExCeL London convention centre and London City Airport, the 164-room hotel will be a gateway to the city’s East End.

Moxy’s 24/7 B&F (beverage and food) self-service concept gives guests access to what they want, whenever they want it. The Moxy dining area offers many options for food and drink, including fresh juices and a coffee bar. Guests can enjoy fresh Panini sandwiches and a range of healthy alternatives from salad to antipasti. An evening crockpot entrée will be served along with a variety of cocktails, craft beers, and specialty wines. The bar is full-service and the hub of activity in the lobby; it also doubles as the hotel’s physical check-in, where guests are greeted with a complimentary ‘Got Moxy’ cocktail upon arrival.