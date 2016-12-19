Hotel F&B Now a Part of BNP Media

BNP Media has acquired Hotel F&B magazine, our industry-leading business-to-business publication that serves lodging and food and beverage professionals in hotels, resorts, and casinos worldwide.

As the voice of the $36.7 billion North American hotel foodservice industry, Hotel F&B—both in print and online—covers profitable and effective strategies in the development, operation, and marketing of hotel foodservice.

“We are thrilled to add Hotel F&B to our Gaming and Hospitality Group. It is an exciting, fresh industry partner with comprehensive, quality editorial content and a loyal audience,” said BNP Media co-CEOs Harper, Mitchell and Taggart Henderson.

“Hotel foodservice is larger than any non-restaurant or non-commercial foodservice segment and an important guest and meeting attraction, revenue generator and profit center for the hospitality industry. Through our multi-platform offerings, we will be able to help food and beverage professionals stay abreast of industry trends, network and pursue continuing education, while we help advertisers reach distinct target audiences in more precise, verifiable ways.”

Published six times annually, in addition to its online digital presence, Hotel F&B reaches nearly 60,000 hoteliers and more than 17,000 hotels, resorts, casinos, conference centers, luxury inns, cruise lines, spas, purchasing companies, management companies, and corporate headquarters locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Hotel F&B is also the founding organization and official magazine of the Hotel Food & Beverage Leadership Association (HFAB) — the trade association of the hotel food and beverage industry.

For more information on Hotel F&B’s innovative marketing solutions visit www.bnpsolutions.com