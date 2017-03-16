Guests at Table 31 at One Wyndham are Making a Difference

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach’s Ocean Hai restaurant invites both guests and Clearwater Beach locals to dine in support of local non-profit organizations with its new You Dine, We Donate program, giving all net proceeds from food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases by diners seated at Table #31 to a different local charity selected each month. The March beneficiary of Ocean Hai’s You Dine, We Donate program is the Humane Society of Pinellas County.

“Wyndham Grand has a long history of supporting local charities, and our new You Dine, We Donate program is the perfect way for Ocean Hai and our guests to make a positive impact on the local community,” says Jayden Callahan, director of F&B at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach. “The Humane Society of Pinellas County is a remarkable organization which we are proud to support as we commence our giving program.”

Ocean Hai is Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach’s signature restaurant and the first Asian fusion restaurant to join Clearwater Beach’s already lively culinary scene. Popular dishes by internationally renowned Chef de Cuisine John Capponi include Thai steamed mussels served over coconut broth, lemongrass, and Thai curry; Salmon Kushiyaki, served with aonori truffle oil, grilled asparagus, nameko mushrooms, and edamame; and Baked Alaska, served with matcha pound cake and pistachio ice cream Italian meringue.

Guests who wish to participate in Ocean Hai’s You Dine, We Donate program may book a reservation at Ocean Hai’s Table #31. The program will support the following charities in 2017: