Food-Focused Epicurean Hotel Ranked No. 1 Hotel in Tampa by U.S. News & World Report

It’s all about the F&B.

The Epicurean Hotel in Tampa and Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina in the British Virgin Islands have been ranked among the “Best Hotels for 2017” by U.S. News & World Report. The Epicurean Hotel is ranked No. 1 among the Best Hotels in Tampa, while Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina is ranked as the No. 1 Autograph Collection Hotel and No. 2 among Best Hotels in the British Virgin Islands. More than 3,000 luxury hotels across the United States, the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico were evaluated using a comprehensive methodology centered on three components: reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings.

“It’s very gratifying to see two of our properties ranked at the top among some of the world’s best luxury hotels and resorts,” says Joe Collier, president of Mainsail Lodging & Development. “We are honored by the recognition, which is a testament to the outstanding Mainsail team members at both the Epicurean and Scrub Island.”

Voted the No. 1 resort in Tampa and No. 6 Autograph Collection hotel, the food-focused Epicurean Hotel is located in the trendy Hyde Park historic district of South Tampa. The Epicurean features a state-of-the-art culinary classroom, Élevage restaurant, EDGE rooftop bar, Chocolate Pi patisserie, Bern’s Fine Wines & Spirits wine shop, the full-service Evangeline spa, and 5,200 square feet of flexible event space.

The No. 1 Autograph Collection Hotel and No. 2 Best Hotel in the British Virgin Islands, Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina is the newest luxury private-island resort in the BVI. The resort features 52 guest accommodations as well as a collection of two-, three-, four-, and six-bedroom villas, three private beaches and a 55-slip marina.