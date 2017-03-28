Flavors of the South Turn Up at New Joie de Vivre Property in South Lake Tahoe

1 of 15

Hotel Becket, a Joie de Vivre Hotel in South Lake Tahoe, California, is celebrating its grand opening with the debut of Ten Crows restaurant. The new restaurant, promises to bring “the classic flavors of the South to South Lake Tahoe with Alabama fire pit cooking, a.k.a., good ol’ Southern barbecue,” per an announcement from the hotel.

The Ten Crows menu is inspired by Executive Chef Trent Bissell’s upbringing. Born and raised in northern Alabama, Chef Bissell uses classic Alabama fire pit cooking techniques combined with other Southern influences including low country Carolina, Creole, and Cajun. The chef’s white barbecue sauce is mayonnaise-based, steering away from the tomato and vinegar base more commonly used.

“Growing up in the South, barbecue and smoking meats was always a passion and a hobby for me,” says Chef Bissell. “I’m excited to bring my years of experience cooking authentic Southern specialties to Lake Tahoe.”

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Ten Crows’ menu includes distinctly Southern fare such as homemade biscuits and gravy for breakfast and a smoked pimento cheese appetizer at lunch and dinner. Signature dinner selections include chopped pork, St. Louis cut ribs, and housemade sausage. Classic brisket and chopped chicken barbecue sandwiches also are available. Side dishes skew Southern as well, with mac and cheese, stone-ground cheddar grits, and beer vinegar slaw.

The Ten Crows team also got creative when developing their special Heavenly Happy Meal, which features a pulled pork or chopped chicken sandwich with fries and a Pabst Blue Ribbon beer for $13.

The drink menu offers California craft beer, and all wine by the bottle is $40 with wines by the glass at $10. Creative cocktails abound on the menu, from the Black Velvet featuring Mionetto Prosecco and Moose Drool Brown Ale to the Red Hot, that’s a Steelhead Red Blend, with lemon-lime soda and strawberry with lemon and lime slices.

Prior to opening Ten Crows, Chef Bissell worked for award-winning Chef Todd English as executive chef at his Birmingham, Alabama restaurant. Chef Bissell also has worked for Whole Foods Market, Renaissance Ross Bridge Resort and Spa, and the Dolce Group. He received his culinary degree from Le Cordon Blue in Atlanta after studying restaurant and hotel management at the University of Alabama.