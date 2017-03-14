First Dual-Property Element/Westin Complex Will Have F&B of Both



Element Huntsville, from the Element brand of boutique hotels by Starwood, has announced it will open Tuesday, April 4, 2017 on floors 7 through 11 of the Westin Huntsville as a separate extended-stay hotel and will be managed by Crescent hotels & Resorts. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia, is an operator of hotels and resorts with properties throughout the United States and Canada.

The new construction of the Element Huntsville includes the build-out of 150 rooms including 68 suites, all with full kitchens. Once open, the Element will offer its signature Rise: Breakfast bar, a complimentary breakfast served daily; Relax: Evening reception, held nightly with wines, beers, and soft drinks, thoughtfully paired with enticing appetizers; and Restore: Gourmet pantry, a market place with grocery option available onsite for the extended stay guests.

While Westin and Element by Westin are both Starwood brands, this will be the first “dual property” complex in the country with both the Westin and Elements brands in one location. Guests at both hotels will enjoy spectacular views and easy access to the very popular Bridge Street Town Center, where the hotel complex is located.

“Westin is already such a high profile brand. By bringing Element to the top floors of the hotel complex, we will attract even more prominent guests while providing a high-class experience for all of our guests,” says Mark Nelson, GM at the Westin Huntsville.

The first floor of the hotel building will have one entrance for Westin guests and separate entrance, lobby, check-in desk, and elevators exclusively for Element guests. There will only be on connector between two hotel brands in the first floor lobby.

Nelson’s team will oversee both brands at the hotel complex.