F&B Change is Tough But Often Critical

We receive news every day about hotel renovations in the works. Today I learned the Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire (Illinois) Resort plans to embark upon a $25 million renovation that will transform nearly every aspect of the resort, from introducing two new restaurants to adding a full-service Starbucks Café and new spa and renovating all of the resort guest rooms.

One of the major changes, which caught my eye, will be the complete overhaul of the King’s Wharf restaurant space. A release from the hotel states, “Acknowledging the many patrons who hold fond memories of dining in the restaurant, King’s Wharf will celebrate its 40 years of service by holding an auction of the restaurant’s unique décor and memorabilia, in mid-December.”

Changing a decades-old, iconic restaurant is one of the toughest moves a hotel can face. Shock and alienation may strike longtime fans, but ultimately, these renovations, more often than not, bear positive fruit.

Are you clinging to a great but fading iconic eatery? Has its clientele grown older and begun to fade away? Are you terrified of telling your market that you’re planning to change a single thing? Don’t be. Look ever forward.