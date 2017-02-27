dana hotel and spa and The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group Collaborating on Three New Concepts

dana hotel and spa and The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group will make additions to the dining and drinking offerings at the award-winning boutique Chicago hotel in early 2017. Transformation plans are in store for the former Vertigo Sky Lounge, the mezzanine level bar and freestyle food and drink, with three, “show-stopping” new concepts debuting this spring, the collaborators announced.

These developments reflect a mounting partnership between Rebel Hospitality, which owns and manages several independent lifestyle hotels and the restaurant group. The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group currently owns and operates The Berkshire Room, West Town Bakery & Diner, Bodega, and he most recently opened Bunny Slope inside Rebel’s edgy boutique property, ACME Hotel Company.

The two hospitality companies have again joined forces to amplify dana hotel’s F&B program to present newly inspired experiences for guests, including:

An elevated rooftop lounge specializing in large-format drinks

A theatrical bar on the second floor helmed by acclaimed barman Benjamin Schiller, and

An upscale seafood restaurant on the property's ground level.

“As dana hotel and spa evolves, it is imperative that we provide a compelling, modern experience for both Chicagoans and those visiting from afar,” says Rebel Hospitality Principal Gene Kornota. “When we opened dana eight years ago, Vertigo was the first hotel rooftop in the city. Now, it’s time to reinvent rooftop entertainment. We’re applying this same thinking to our mezzanine level bar area and the ground floor restaurant, too, and there’s no better experiential partner than the team at Fifty/50.”

“We plan to introduce and showcase a very talented chef, along with two cocktail-focused concepts. We are invigorated by this tremendous opportunity and the potential of this location to bring Chicagoans back to dana to experience something unique,” says The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group Co-Owners Scott Weiner and Greg Mohr. “We’re pleased to align with a hotel group that shares a similar ethos and vision for forward thinking guest experiences.”