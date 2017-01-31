Curio Takes in Hotel Phillips, Renovates, Installs New Venues

Following a $20 million transformation that restored its original 1930s elegance and aims to elevate its F&B, one of Kansas City’s most historic hotels, owned by Arbor Lodging Partners and managed by NVN Hotels, has now joined Curio – A Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio of distinctive upper upscale hotels.

Hotel Phillips Kansas City, Curio Collection by Hilton is a member of the National Registry of Historic Places, in the heart of the vibrant Power and Light (P&L) district.

“P&L has quickly become one of the Midwest’s premier cultural and entertainment hotspots, and Hotel Phillips Kansas City is an ideal destination for visitors looking to enjoy this thriving cornerstone of downtown,” says Mark Nogal, global head, Curio. “With its Art Deco charm, exquisite dining choices and idyllic history, Hotel Phillips is exactly what Curio guests are seeking: a unique, memorable hotel that offers distinct and authentic travel experiences.”

F&B Venues

In addition to revamping the hotel’s unique Art Deco opulence overall, the retooled Hotel Phillips offers eclectic F&B indulgences.

A new restaurant, Tavernonna Italian Kitchen, focuses on “the rich, varied history of Italian food, wine, and cocktails.” It was conceived by five-time James Beard Award nominee Michael Kornick and will be overseen by classically trained Executive Chef Bryant Wigger, a Kansas City native. The upscale eatery will make use of fresh ingredients from local farms and vendors for both its traditional and contemporary dishes that includes housemade pastas.

For an experience that “harkens back to the hotel’s sophisticated and storied past,” P.S. Speakeasy is an underground tavern offering handcrafted cocktails, a late-night men, and weekend performances from local jazz musicians. For a quieter experience, Kilo Charlie is a coffee bar providing an selection of hot and cold artisanal coffee drinks and brews, including drip coffee, espresso, French press, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and more. With Kansas City named by a recent Travel + Leisure survey as one of the country’s top 10 U.S. cities for coffee, Kilo Charlie also features unique and local specialties. This includes its Draft Latte, which incorporates fresh milk into a pressurized nitro coffee mix, resulting in a creamy and sweet cold beverage.

Deluxe Meeting & Event Space

Hotel Phillips’s over 7,000 square feet of flexible meeting and banquet space can accommodate up to 250 guests. A highlight is the 1,020-square-foot Crystal Ballroom, with a French architectural style reminiscent of Marie Antoinette’s drawing room. Its 18-foot windows are framed by powder blue velvet draperies.

Events may also be held in eight meeting rooms, three boardrooms, or in the hotel’s open mezzanine. A fully equipped state-of-the-art business center is also available, as is complimentary Wi-Fi in all public areas and guest rooms.

