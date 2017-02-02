Corinthia Hotel & Spa Chefs Excel at International Salon Culinaire

Members of the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa’s kitchen team flexed their talents on an international platform by taking on other top chefs at the International Salon Culinaire and returning victorious. The team from the Malta property, which included six competing chefs and two mentors, returned with 16 honors, including four gold medals.

“The International Salon Culinaire at the Great Hospitality Show is the UK’s largest and most prestigious chef competition program,” says the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa’s Executive Chef Stefan Hogan, who acted as co-mentor to the team during the competition alongside Pastry Chef Mark McBride. “It incorporated over 80 classes across four days, and it sought out the very best talent in the industry. Our team is proud to have been among them.”

The chefs that took part were Jonathan Zammit, Claire Giordmaina, Owen Bonello, Ryan Pisani, Reuben Borg, and Victor Vella. Among their top honors, the team walked away with golds in the Amuse Bouche (Zammit), Avocado Starter (Giordmaina), Prawn Starter (Bonello), and Complex Salad (Pisani) classes. Zammit received a Chairman’s Special Award in Skills Theater and Giordmaina achieved the highest scoring silver in the Junior Lamb class as a Special Award. They also received a number of silver, bronze, and merit awards.

“Our chefs really did us proud,” continues Stefan Hogan. “They took on the challenge of competing internationally at a very high level, and they proved themselves every step of the way. They are now more motivated than ever, and eager to return to our kitchens to ensure the high standards they have set are exceeded every day within the Corinthia Palace restaurants.

“Meanwhile, we are already looking forward to competing at the next edition of the International Salon Culinaire, in London, next March,” Hogan adds.