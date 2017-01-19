Catalina Kitchen Reopens at Terranea Resort

Terranea Resort, an oceanfront Los Angeles property and a Destination Hotel, has reopened of Catalina Kitchen. The new restaurant features redesigned interior and exteriors and food and beverage menus and offers guests an overall enhanced dining experience centered on quality ingredients, thoughtfully crafted dishes, and sincere hospitality.

Chef de Cuisine David Tarrin’s menu is both broadly appealing and adventurous, with rustic plates that showcase local ingredients and an attention to sustainability. Featuring a selection of fresh seafood, charcuterie, steaks and chops, fresh garden salads and vegetables, flatbreads, and pastas, his menu draws inspiration from the abundance of produce in California. Flavors of the Golden State take Catalina Kitchen guests through an enticing culinary tour of California, with emphasis on the use of herbs from Terranea’s own seaside garden, local produce, and bold flavors.

Daily breakfast offers a selection of classic and “not-so-classic” items including a Short Rib Benedict, a Cast Iron Dutch Baby pancake soufflé with applewood bacon, and Monkey Bread with a Kahlua caramel drizzle, with an elaborate brunch buffet served on the weekends. Fresh soups, sandwiches and crepes are offered additionally at lunchtime. Highlights from the lunch and dinner menu include a Pork Belly and Fig Flatbread with fresh rosemary, Pacific Razor Clam and Scallop Ceviche, Ratatouille Crepes with fresh zucchini, peppers and eggplant from the garden, and handmade pappardelle with lobster broth, clams, mussels, shrimp, spicy pork sausage, and chanterelle mushrooms.

Catalina Kitchen’s signature Friday Seafood Buffet has been expanded to now include a more elaborate selection of hot and savory dishes featuring fresh fish, caught sustainably and carefully sourced, chilled seafood, handmade sushi rolls, seafood pastas made to order, and more, with a choice of Snow Crab or King Crab. The family favorite Sunday Brunch has also expanded by offering a variety of new stations including omelettes, handmade sushi, Belgian waffles, and pastas, all made to order, as well as charcuterie and cheese, hand-carved meats, chilled seafood, paella, and pastry and dessert stations, with a Bloody Mary and mimosa station for the adults.

Catalina Kitchen also offers a full bar stocked with a curated selection of local California spirits, where hand-crafted cocktails made from fresh ingredients will be served. The signature cocktail is the “22 Mile,” named for the 22 miles to Catalina Island from the Palos Verdes Peninsula where Terranea Resort is located. Additional featured beverage offerings include Wellness Lattes, Breakfast Cocktails, and Seasonal Mocktails. Continuing with the California-focused theme, Catalina Kitchen features local craft beers and California wines. The restaurant hosts a nightly “Fire & Ice” happy hour, featuring select cocktails and menu items from the restaurant’s pizza oven and seafood raw bar.

“The new catalina kitchen menu further supports Terranea’s efforts to bring a taste of California, and specifically the Palos Verdes Peninsula, to our guests,” says David Tarrin, Chef de Cuisine.