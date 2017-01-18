C-Suite Hospitality Executives to Rappel 26 Stories for Addiction Treatment

Heads of Hilton, Omni, PHD, FelCor, HEI, and more join forces for the Second Annual Shatterproof Challenge at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS).

Senior executives across the hotel industry are uniting at the leading and largest hotel investment conference in the world to end the stigma of addiction with national nonprofit, Shatterproof. The group of more than 120 executives will rappel down 26 stories off of the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE to fundraise and show solidarity in the face of the disease of addiction, which often disproportionately affects the hospitality industry. This is the second annual Shatterproof Challenge Rappel to take place alongside the ALIS conference, last year’s participants event raised over $1 million.

Shatterproof, the leading nonprofit working to reduce the devastation that the disease of addiction causes families, hosts the Shatterproof Challenge Rappel in an effort to end the stigma of addiction and raise funds to prevent and treat the disease. These leaders of the hospitality world embody the industry’s resolute support of Shatterproof founder, Gary Mendell, a former hotelier (Chairman of HEI Hotels & Resorts), whose son Brian lost his life to addiction in 2011.

“I am blown away by the incredible support of the hotel industry.” says Gary Mendell, founder, chairman, and CEO. “I could not be more grateful of my peers’ commitment to our cause and we are stronger than addiction motto.”

Mendell had regularly attended the ALIS conference in his 25-year long career in the hospitality industry. After losing his son Brian to addiction, he founded Shatterproof to spare other families of the tragedy his family suffered.

“We are so pleased to be working with Gary Mendell and the Shatterproof team to raise money for this important cause,” says Jim Burba, co-founder of Burba Hotel Network and chair of ALIS. “The outpouring of support from the hotel industry last January was truly amazing, and we are looking forward to an even more successful event in 2017.”

Jim Burba is a member of the 2017 Host Committee for the Shatterproof Challenge Rappel at the ALIS conference. Other 2017 Committee members include: Art Adler (CEO, Americas, JLL Hotels), Mike Barnello (President & CEO, LaSalle Hotel Properties), Tom Corcoran (Chairman, FelCor Lodging Trust), Ted Darnell (HEI Hotels & Resorts), Joel Eisemann (Intercontinental Hotels), among others. The complete list of committee is available here.

For more information regarding the Shatterproof Challenge alongside ALIS, as well as a complete list of sponsors and teams, please visit www.RappelALIS.com. for substance-use disorders.