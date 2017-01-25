Boutique Plymouth Hotel Opens With Sushi and All-Day Lobby F&B

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill from Chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg began pre-grand opening operations at the Plymouth Hotel on January 18, 2017. Think Hospitality Group (real estate developers Shawn Vardi and Hunter Gellin along with Michael Satsky and Brian Gefter) has opened the Plymouth, its first boutique hotel. The restaurant is located off the hotel lobby and includes both an indoor dining room and pergola covered poolside dining. The chefs will also operate the Plymouth’s all-day lobby food and bar program, as well as offer distinctive poolside eats and room service, an announcement stated.

Located in the emerging Collins Park cultural district, the Miami Beach Art Deco property is designed by Fernando Santangelo.