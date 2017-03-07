Book of DoubleTree Cookie-Inspired Recipes Celebrates 500th Hilton Hotel

To celebrate serving guests at now 500 hotels worldwide, the upscale DoubleTree by Hilton, one of Hilton’s 14 brands, known for its signature warm DoubleTree Cookie greeting, unveils its first-ever cookbook. We Have Cookies: Taste the World of DoubleTree by Hilton is a digital cookbook comprised of a collection of recipes reflecting the distinct flavors of the brand’s 500 hotels, with 33 recipes spanning 16 countries and five continents. Curated by DoubleTree by Hilton hotel teams, each recipe centers on key ingredients from the top-secret DoubleTree Cookie recipe.

The special-edition recipe collection is available at www.wehavecookies.com, where readers can view vibrant photos, easy-to-follow recipes, local anecdotes, and facts about the brand’s DoubleTree Cookie.

While DoubleTree by Hilton hotel teams across the world have created their own special DoubleTree Cookie-infused recipes reflecting local flavors and traditions, We Have Cookies reveals a sampling of some of the most unique regional specialties that delight guests daily.

“From the Tex-Mex-inspired DoubleTree Cookie Taco at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Austin to the DoubleTree Cookie-crusted lamb rack at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sukhumvit Bangkok, there’s no shortage in creativity in this recipe collection,” says Dianna Vaughan, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton.

A few highlights from the digital recipe collection include:

• DoubleTree Big Apple Martini from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West in New York

• Deep Fried DoubleTree Cookie Delight from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Francisco Airport in California

• DoubleTree Cookie Bread Pudding from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta Airport in Georgia

• DoubleTree Cookie Burger from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Shenyang in China

• Durian Cookie Smoothie from DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Xishuangbanna in China

• DoubleTree Cookie Chocolate Delice from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dundee in Scotland

The recipe collection debuts on the heels of the brand’s recently-opened 500th property: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West. The 37-story high-rise features 612 modern rooms, each with Theater District-inspired artwork and many offering views of the city or the Hudson River. A rooftop lounge allows for unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline while guests enjoy live music and enjoy the hotel’s signature DoubleTree Big Apple Martini.

DoubleTree by Hilton has offered the signature warm DoubleTree Cookie at check-in since 1986 and continues to give away more than 75,000 each day. As an initial offering, the DoubleTree Cookie was part of the nightly turn-down service. In 1995, DoubleTree Cookie was transferred to the front desks, illustrating and reiterating the brand’s intended warm welcome and caring service.