Blue Ribbon Federal Grill Opens at AKA Wall Street

Bruce and Eric Bromberg, chefs and co-owners of Blue Ribbon Restaurants in New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and now Miami, have expanded their New York City restaurant family with the opening of Blue Ribbon Federal Grill. The 98-seat upscale eatery is located on the ground level of AKA Wall Street, which positions itself as the first luxury, all-residential hotel in NYC’s Financial District at 84 William Street and currently offers dinner, with breakfast and lunch forthcoming.

The restaurant is located across the street from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, perched a few feet above Louise Nevelson Plaza at the corner of Maiden Lane and William Street, in Manhattan’s Financial District. Inspired by the Bromberg Brothers’ original Blue Ribbon in SoHo, Blue Ribbon Brasserie, the menu at Blue Ribbon Federal Grill embodies their “no rules, something for everyone” approach that has guided them since they opened the flagship back in 1992.

“We are excited to be part of the burgeoning culinary scene in the Financial District with the opening of Blue Ribbon Federal Grill, which exemplifies the original founding spirit of Blue Ribbon Restaurants,” says Eric Bromberg. Adds Bruce: “We are looking forward to extending Blue Ribbon to the ‘new downtown’ Manhattan and providing exceptional customer service and delicious, accessible food in a welcoming environment.”

The menu focuses on fresh product simply prepared. It features Fruits de Mer, a section devoted to Caviar & Eggs, and starters and entrées arranged into three categories: “Pasture,” Sea,” and “Field.”

Smaller dishes to start off the meal include Shishito Tempura with malt vinegar; a Grilled Shrimp and Farro Salad with poblano peppers, mint yogurt and cumin; and Veal Tongue Sliders with French dressing on challah bread.

Larger plates include a range of globally-inspired comfort food, such as a 12-ounce veal chop with sweet breads, Tokyo scallions and a luscious red wine sauce; creamy Kabocha Squash Ravioli with sage and macadamia pesto; Sole “Meunière” in Riesling, served with capers and crispy artichokes; and a crave-able Beef Shin & Garlic Spätzle with cornichons and beets, served with a side of caraway cream. Steaks from the grill and griddle, in addition to two new burgers, are also available, as well as Blue Ribbon’s signature Bone Marrow with oxtail marmalade.

Blue Ribbon Federal Grill’s beverage program is underscored by the cocktail menu, which plots libations on a graph by strength (“Low Proof, “Full Proof,” and “Over Proof”) and disposition (ranging from “classic” to “adventurous”). Guests can look forward to creative riffs on old favorites with the William St. Old Fashioned (rye, cherry cordial, and bitters), or the ¡Kir Real! (Cava & Peychaud’s Aperitivo), as well as new concoctions such as the Smoke Break (mezcal, Scotch, sesame shochu, and soda), or the Country Lawyer (bourbon, benedictine, and rhubarb amaro). The complete beverage menu also boasts a wide variety of spirits, wine, and beer.

The restaurant is designed by Asfour-Guzy Architects, who also designed AKA Wall Street and are long-time collaborators of the Bromberg Brothers. The modern dining room, warmly lit with natural sunlight during the day, provides refuge from the hustle and bustle of the street below, while offering a charming vantage onto the world outside. At night, the light fixtures’ splashes of light and shadow provide a more organic counterpoint to the architecturally structured elements of the room, like the anchoring oak bar displaying the large selection of carefully curated wines and spirits, designed to complement the Bromberg Brothers’ eclectic food menu.