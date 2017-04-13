Satisfaction: Loews Chicago’s Special Cocktails for ‘Exhibitionism – The Rolling Stones’

Loews Chicago Hotel is ready to celebrate the world-renowned Rolling Stones as an official hotel partner of Exhibitionism – The Rolling Stones, a limited-time engagement at Navy Pier, a short walk from the hotel, April 15 through July 30. Visitors and locals alike can be a part of the fun through a variety of packages and promotions at Loews Chicago Hotel.

Exhibitionism – The Rolling Stones’ blockbuster exhibit, delivered by DHL, is the largest touring exhibition of its kind at nearly 18,000 square feet. The highly immersive and interactive music experience features more than 500 rare Rolling Stones items spanning the band’s influence on fashion, recording, film, and art, culminating in a 3D concert finale.

In addition to special room rates and ticket packages for the exhibit, here’s how Loews plans to get guests lapping F&B like the famous lapping-tongue Stones logo:

Specialty Craft Cocktails at ETA Restaurant + Bar

ETA Restaurant + Bar, located in the lobby of Loews Chicago Hotel, which serves an eclectic blend of dishes and drinks in a casual, welcoming environment is getting into the spirit with specialty handcrafted cocktails. Each Exhibitionism – The Rolling Stones-themed cocktail is $15 and is available from 11 a.m. until close.

Exhibitionism: Dear Doctor

Johnny Walker Double BlackTM Blended Scotch Whisky, lemon juice, honey simple syrup, ginger beer

Exhibitionism: Hey Negrita

Langley’s No. 8, Campari, sweet vermouth

Exhibitionism: Flight 505

1792 Bourbon, Aperol, amaro, lemon juice