Is F&B the Biggest Factor in Hotel Greatness?

Okay, so I’m biased. Hotel F&B is the hotel industry’s champion for the importance of F&B. But, it’s true.

The Efendi Hotel, a meticulously restored Ottoman-era palace transformed into a boutique hotel, was presented with a 2017 Travelers’ Choice Award, TripAdvisor’s highest honor. The award places Efendi Hotel in the top 1% bracket of hotels featured on TripAdvisor and a winner in the categories of Top 25 Small Hotels – Middle East, Top 25 Small Hotels – Israel and Top 25 Luxury Hotels – Israel.

And from my perspective, F&B is the anchor and engine for this rating. The award follows the hotel’s Uri Buri restaurant being selected as the Best Restaurant In The Middle East as part of the TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards 2016. Efendi Hotel also features a subterranean, Byzantine-era wine cellar (pictured).

Nestled in the picturesque Old City of Acre, the Efendi Hotel is a 12-room boutique property overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and the fulfillment of a dream long held by Uri Jeremias, chef and proprietor of the Uri Buri restaurant–which offers distinct Western Galilean cuisine focused upon sea-to-table seafood and fish dishes. Uri Buri is housed within a restored 400-year-old, Ottoman-era residence overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in the Old City of Acre, formerly the capital of the Second Crusader Kingdom.

The next time your owner or GM poo-poos your brilliant F&B ideas, lay a copy of Hotel F&B on his or her desk. We’re there for you.