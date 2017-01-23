What Importance is Placed on F&B at Your Hotel?

I spoke a few days ago with an industry veteran who vented his frustration about the low amount of gravitas F&B is given in the scheme of hotel business. He described a climate with brand executives having limited or outdated experience in F&B, fostering frustration at the property level.

What’s your own situation? Does your brand empower you to thrive and progress in F&B revenue, or is F&B a mere “necessary evil” to keep rooms booked?

Drop me a line at wilkest@bnpmedia.com and share your experience–on or off the record.