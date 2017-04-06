Unique Grab ‘n’ Go Gets Results

In an upcoming issue of Hotel F&B, a few industry pros dish on what they’ve learned about selling more grab ‘n’ go F&B. Here’s a snippet to tide you over, from Lindsay Maddock, assistant director of F&B at the Grand Hyatt New York. She suggests adding a special element such as wine, cheese, and cured meats.

“There are so many dining experience options in New York City,” she says. “There are so many things outside the door. We decided to add wine, and our sommelier did a good job of creating a wine list for us. We decided to create a charcuterie and cheese and crackers area to go along with that to give our guests more.” Maddock says they saw positive results in the first two weeks after adding the offerings. “It’s been great to see an increase in our beverage sales.”