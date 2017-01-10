Trends: Hotel Monaco’s Minibar Makeover

We keep seeing more and more hotel F&B promotions conceived with the assumption in mind that guests are still a bit bloated, sluggish, and generally reeling from the holidays, and that those guests may find it hard to change their game on the road. Here’s another simple but good offering to those indulgence-weary travelers.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh is helping guests get a healthy and fresh start for 2017 by making over the minibar. The hotel will remove everything from the minibar, nixing snack and spirit temptations, and replace them with a one-, two-, or three-day juice cleanse from local Pittsburgh Juice Co. Each day includes six nutritious, fresh-pressed juices such as Carrot-Apple-Ginger and Power Berry Smoothie.

The Minibar Makeover package, offered through February 28, is bookable with any reservation for $55 per day of cleanse added onto the room rate.