They Said It: Wedding Color Trends

In our May/June issue, we’ll take an in-depth look at what makes wedding showcases at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, California a model for other hotel wedding sales efforts.

In the meantime, here’s an observation on wedding color trends from the Mission Inn’s Director of Catering Anderson Ewing:

“More brides are using ivory or white linens with gold accents. We have noticed that the more bold color choices are not as popular, as brides want a more sophisticated look. We have also noticed that there has been an increase in greenery in the floral arrangements to make them look more natural, with a decrease in the usage of burlap.”