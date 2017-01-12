The Broadmoor Breaks Out its Own Brew

In nearly 100 years, the Broadmoor resort (a Five Star/Five Diamond property in Colorado Springs) has done quite a few off-the-wall things, such as hosting its own sea lions that occupied the hotel lake; constructing an entire ice stadium; running its own railroad up one of the tallest mountains in America; and offering its well-heeled guests instruction in fly fishing, tomahawk throwing, and falconry.

One thing the resort has never done, until now, is brew its own beer.

The Broadmoor’s Seven Falls Prospector’s Pick Kölsch is inspired by the Colorado Gold Rush of 1858 and Colorado’s “grandest mile of scenery” at Seven Falls, a canyon boasting a series of waterfalls.

The beer was made in partnership with veteran-owned Red Leg Brewing Company. It will be “tapped” at the resort’s Golden Bee pub on January 17 with a special launch party and then will only be available in cans and on draught at the resort’s bars and restaurants (the Broadmoor features 10 restaurants as well as 10 cafés and lounges), at the Broadmoor’s new Wilderness Properties, and occasionally in Red Leg’s cozy taproom.