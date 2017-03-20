Is Your New F&B Venue Swimming Upstream or Floundering?

By Tad Wilkes
I enjoyed covering the success story of Jun’s Sushi at Santa Barbara Plantation in our March/April issue. What began as a simple lobby sushi bar continued to grow and shape-shift, thanks to the keen eyes of the property’s F&B leadership. They saw opportunity after opportunity to propel Jun’s to another level, swimming upstream in this particular F&B revenue stream.

As you read the piece, think about those nuances that could make a difference in your business. You might be overlooking some key trees as you try to wrangle your F&B forest every day. Note how the Santa Barbara Plantation leaders notice a simple awkwardness to their typical lobby seating that was holding back Jun’s potential. Then follow the concept from there. You might be inspired.

Click here to read the full story.

 

