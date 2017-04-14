Memorial Day Promotions: Crafting it Right

File this one with your ideas for how to attract guests and locals to your hotel over the Memorial Day holiday.

Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa in Gateway, Colorado has announced the inaugural Gateway to Craft Beer, a four-day craft beer-focused event taking place Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-29, 2017.

The weekend will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the resort’s activities and serene location while indulging in craft beer from two of Colorado’s top brewing companies. Dave Thibodeau, owner and founder of Ska Brewing Co., and Matt Thrall, the director of brewing for Left Hand Brewing Co., will share their passion for craft beer and will host a series of tastings, events, and educational sessions throughout the weekend.

In addition to the weekend’s programming, the resort will host a four-course dinner with craft beer pairings on Saturday, May 27 for $95 at Entrada Restaurant, one of the resort’s fine dining options.