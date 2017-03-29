Hotel Montefiore Wine Draws Blossom for Spring

Hotel Montefiore, a 12-room boutique property in the UNESCO-appointed White City of Tel Aviv, aims to attract revenue with two all-new packages available in Spring 2017, including the “Tel Aviv Wine & Dine” and “Sommelier’s Experience,” offering guests fine dining and a flash wine workshop paired with hotel stays and culinary experiences.
The unique experiences cater to the world traveler looking for “an intimacy that surpasses international standards of luxury,” a hotel announcement states.
“Tel Aviv Wine & Dine” at Hotel Montefiore includes:
- Two-night stay in a double occupancy room at Hotel Montefiore
- Complimentary Happy Hour drink each night at the hotel’s bar from 17:00 to 19:00
- Daily a la carte breakfast, served in-room or at the restaurant
- $75US Gift Card to be used at any R2M restaurant: Rothschild 12, Delicatessen, Brasserie, Bakery, CoffeeBar and Hotel Montefiore
- A Chef’s tasting menu at Hotel Montefiore’s restaurant (5 courses in total)
- Complimentary bottle of boutique Israeli wine waiting in your room
Hotel Montefiore’s “Sommelier’s Experience” includes:
- Two-night stay in a double occupancy room at Hotel Montefiore
- Complimentary Happy Hour drink each night at the hotel’s bar from 17:00 to 19:00
- Daily a la carte breakfast, served in room or at the restaurant
- 90-Minute Israeli wine crash course & workshop led by the R2M/Hotel Montefiore Executive Sommelier, Elad Shoham, offering guests in-depth insight on the newest and highest caliber of regional wine labels, tasting and comparing an array of reds, whites and rosés. Following the workshop’s end, guests will be treated to take their favorite bottle back to their room for their drinking pleasure.