Hotel Montefiore Wine Draws Blossom for Spring

Hotel Montefiore, a 12-room boutique property in the UNESCO-appointed White City of Tel Aviv, aims to attract revenue with two all-new packages available in Spring 2017, including the “Tel Aviv Wine & Dine” and “Sommelier’s Experience,” offering guests fine dining and a flash wine workshop paired with hotel stays and culinary experiences.

The unique experiences cater to the world traveler looking for “an intimacy that surpasses international standards of luxury,” a hotel announcement states.

“Tel Aviv Wine & Dine” at Hotel Montefiore includes:

Two-night stay in a double occupancy room at Hotel Montefiore

Complimentary Happy Hour drink each night at the hotel’s bar from 17:00 to 19:00

Daily a la carte breakfast, served in-room or at the restaurant

$75US Gift Card to be used at any R2M restaurant: Rothschild 12, Delicatessen, Brasserie, Bakery, CoffeeBar and Hotel Montefiore

A Chef’s tasting menu at Hotel Montefiore’s restaurant (5 courses in total)

Complimentary bottle of boutique Israeli wine waiting in your room

Hotel Montefiore’s “Sommelier’s Experience” includes: