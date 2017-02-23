Gallery: Seasonal F&B Venue at the Knick with Small Bites, Craft Cocktails

In January, 2017, the luxury hotel and registered New York City landmark announced the official launch of Après at The Knick, which is open only through the end of March. The hotel transformed its indoor rooftop Club Room into an Alpine ski lodge, providing guests with an urban retreat complete with cold weather-inspired favorites from Chef Charlie Palmer, German-born Executive Chef Christopher Engel, and Resident Cocktail Curator, Eben Klemm. The lodge, custom-designed by Mitch Kolby Events, comes compete with a special menu of small bites and craft cocktails.

The concept also features four Raclette tables, offering a hands-on culinary treat. The Raclette tables allow guests to pair the cheese with a variety of traditional sides, followed by the customary shot of Schnapps.

Four Raclette tables will offer a hands-on culinary treat, allowing guests to pair the delectable cheese with a variety of traditional sides, followed by the customary shot of Schnapps.

The craft cocktail menu, created by scientist-turned-master-mixologist Eben Klemm, includes elevated winter classics such as mulled wine and signature cocktails including Knickerbutter, a buttered apple cider drink; Vieux Carre, a whiskey and cognac-based cocktail with sweet vermouth, Benedictine, and bitters; and Cloud 75, a vodka-based drink with grappa, lemon, and tangerine juice, and sparkling wine. All cocktails are exclusively made using distilled beverages provided through the Knickerbocker’s partnership with Perrier-Jouët.

