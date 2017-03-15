Cocktail Inspiration: Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach

If you dig away a little bit at that snowdrift from the blizzard, I promise you can see Spring on the horizon. Plan ahead, because when it comes, your guests are going to celebrate.

Here’s some refreshing inspiration from Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach. The hotel’s new cocktail list for the upcoming season features these three drinks priced at $12 at the pool and the lobby bar throughout each respective spring month. Here they are, with recipes and descriptions from the hotel.

APRIL

Kachumber Cooler

“This April, relax under the sun with a Kachumber Cooler cocktail that perfectly blends together the best of spring vibes including a kick of green finger chili that leaves any zest lover’s taste buds watering.”

2 half-inch slices of cucumber

2 quarter-inch slices of fresh green finger chili (any medium-mild chili, such as jalapeno or Anaheim can be substituted)

1 3/4 ounce gin)

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Muddle cucumber, cilantro, and chili in a cocktail shaker or mixing glass until well broken and slightly mashed. Add gin, lime, and simple syrup and shake vigorously. Strain into a double rocks glass, half filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of cucumber

MAY

The Dream Maker

“As May rolls around, the Dream Maker cocktail provides a refreshing combination of blackberry and Margarita flavors to capture the essence of the ideal spring breeze.”

1.25 oz silver Patron

.50 St. Germain

.25 Grand Marnier

4 blackberries

Margarita mix

Soda water

Muddle blackberries, splash of margarita mix, splash of soda water in a cocktail shaker. Add liquor and shake. Pour (without straining) into a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

JUNE

Watermelon Mojito

“In June, unwind by the pool and breathe in fresh ocean air while casually sipping flavors of a Watermelon Mojito and prepare to welcome the invigorating energy of summer.”

2 ounces rum

1-ounce fresh lime juice

1-ounce simple syrup

6-8 mint leaves

3 1/2 ounces watermelon flesh, cut into cubes

Muddle watermelon and mint in a cocktail shaker or mixing glass. Add rum, lime juice, and simple syrup, and shake well with ice. Pour (without straining) into a double rocks glass.