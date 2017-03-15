‘Wediquette’ Series Helps Couples With Wedding Questions

The catering team at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center has launched a new wedding etiquette series called Wediquette. Designed for prospective brides, grooms, parents, and bridal parties, the special events will offer tips from wedding experts set in an informal and social atmosphere that includes a three-course, chef-driven dinner. The inaugural Wediquette is set for Friday, March 31, with encore events planned quarterly thereafter.

“We’re continually being asked questions like ‘Is the bride on the right or left of the groom; which fork am I supposed to use; how long do I have to send a thank you note, etc.?’” says Director of Catering and Conference Services Mary Ann Kenmotsu. “Anyone who needs a refresher or a better understanding of wedding etiquette is encouraged to attend Wediquette.”

During the event on March 31, the catering and event management staff at Oak Brook Hills Resort will present an enlightening and interactive seminar that addresses all aspects of proper wedding etiquette, from the announcements to the thank yous. Attendees also can partake in a Champagne toast, a three-course dinner with wine, and an open bar, all included in the individual ticket price.

Wediquette topics include: