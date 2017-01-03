Punchy Promotions: Hydrating With Renaissance

Renaissance has joined forces with iconic Perrier Sparkling Natural Mineral Water to bring visitors, travelers, and locals what the hotel company describes as “bold, unexpected, tastes complemented by communal, sensory experiences.”

Travelers and locals visiting Renaissance Hotels can experience Renaissance Hotels’ rituals such as breakfast morning smoothies, complimentary punch bowls in the evening, and late night hydration cures, all featuring Perrier. All are available 24 hours a day and all made with exclusive Perrier recipes. Instructional videos and the accompanying recipes are available at RenHotels.com.

New sparkling punch bowl recipes are available on RenHotels.com now, and all of the varieties of beverages will be available at more than 80 U.S. hotels in January 2017. The Perrier sparkling punch bowls are part of Renaissance Hotels’ bar ritual, which is centered on indigenous craft beverages, curated by the hotel bartender and local beverage experts.

Designed with the next-Gen business traveler in mind, the punch bowls include: