Punchy Promotions: Hydrating With Renaissance

Renaissance has joined forces with iconic Perrier Sparkling Natural Mineral Water to bring visitors, travelers, and locals what the hotel company describes as “bold, unexpected, tastes complemented by communal, sensory experiences.”
Travelers and locals visiting Renaissance Hotels can experience Renaissance Hotels’ rituals such as breakfast morning smoothies, complimentary punch bowls in the evening, and late night hydration cures, all featuring Perrier. All are available 24 hours a day and all made with exclusive Perrier recipes. Instructional videos and the accompanying recipes are available at RenHotels.com.
New sparkling punch bowl recipes are available on RenHotels.com now, and all of the varieties of beverages will be available at more than 80 U.S. hotels in January 2017. The Perrier sparkling punch bowls are part of Renaissance Hotels’ bar ritual, which is centered on indigenous craft beverages, curated by the hotel bartender and local beverage experts.
Designed with the next-Gen business traveler in mind, the punch bowls include:
- This One Packs a Punch – blends rosé wine, lilleta, aperol, Angostura® Bitters and Perrier L’orange. It is garnished with orange, lemon and grapefruit slices when served.
- Perrier Patio Punch – a fruity combination that includes pineapple juice, simply cranberry juice, ruby red grapefruit juice, rum and a chilled Perrier Lime. The beverage is coated with pineapple chunks or frozen cranberries.
- Green with Envy – a refreshing summer cooler assembled with cucumber, apple and ginger, and topped with Perrier Green Apple, lemon juice, pre-made honey syrup and an aromatic mint garnish.
- Pasione Spritz – combines passion fruit juice, lemon juice, pre-made ginger syrup and Perrier Original before it is polished with fresh mint.
- Blinker Punch – a Blanc Vermouth and Bourbon or rye whiskey-infused cocktail that integrates chilled Perrier Pink Grapefruit, lemon juice, simple syrup and muddled strawberries or raspberry puree.