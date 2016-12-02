Creative Promotions: Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow

Travelers wishing to celebrate NBC’s production of Hairspray Live! hitting the airwaves on December 7 can live like Tracy Turnblad in the city that inspired the hit Broadway show, at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor. With the hotel’s “Good Morning Baltimore” Package available from November 20, 2016 to January 31, 2017, guests will be able to wake up to see Baltimore from their accommodations downtown, enjoy a good morning breakfast at adjacent B&O American Brasserie, and be “Welcome[d] to the 60s” with two Hairspray-inspired Beehive handcrafted cocktails.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor’s “Good Morning Baltimore” package includes:

· Deluxe accommodations at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor

· Breakfast for two at adjacent restaurant, B&O American Brasserie ($24 value)

· Two “Hairspray”-inspired Beehive cocktails by head bartender Brendan Dorr featuring New York Distilling Company Dorothy Parker Gin, Liqueur de Violette, Honey, Lemon and topped with Brut Rosé ($20 Value)

· Welcome amenity of hairspray and a comb to create a ’60s ‘do

Starting rates for Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor’s “Good Morning Baltimore” package begin from $199 per night before tax. No minimum stay is required.